Houston's famous Hanukkah house shines bright for the holidays

Even though the eight-night observance is over, there's still time to see the home as the blue and white lights shine throughout the holidays.

HOUSTON — While you're sure to find Santas, snowmen, and angels when you're looking for bright holiday displays, one house will surely stand out. After all, it's "world-famous," according to its owners and visitors.

Houston's Hanukkah House in the Meyerland area features a large display that celebrates the Jewish Festival of Lights.

The house in the 5100 block of Carew Street even has its own social media pages dedicated to keeping fans up to date on the best times to visit.

Owner Philip Grosman said it’s not always easy finding Hanukkah decorations and sometimes he has to make his own.

But still, every year he tries to add at least one new thing to the light display.

He said it takes him about a month to decorate the house. He normally starts decorating right after Halloween and by Thanksgiving, he has a lighting ceremony with friends and family.

Grosman has been doing the display for 14 years and hopes to continue as long as he can.

