Roads closed in Texas City after industrial accident

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Texas City officials are asking people to stay away from one part of town because of an industrial accident.

Specifics of the accident weren't released, but according to Texas City it happened in the 2800 block of FM 519 East on a rail car containing Styrene.

Emergency personnel responded. Several roads in the area are shut down.

FM 1765 at 146 No southbound traffic

FM519 at Hwy3, no eastbound traffic

Southloop 4th Ave S at 6th St is closed

Traffic at TC Y diverted to Hwy 3

They ask that you do not go around road blocks. They will post more details when they have them. and we'll let you know when they do.

What is styrene?

According to the CDC, styrene is a chemical used to make latex, synthetic rubber and polystyrene resins. It is also produced naturally in some plants. Exposure to low levels of styrene are unknown. Workers exposed to high levels can develop irritation to eyes and breathing passages. Long-term high exposure can lead to nervous system problems.