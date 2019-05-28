HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Looking for some blue waters to go scuba diving in but don’t want to venture too far from the Houston area?

Check out Texan Scuba at the Blue Lagoon in Huntsville, Texas, about 60 miles north of Houston on Interstate 45.

No, this is not a swimming hole, but it is the home the state’s only full service PADI five-star Instructor Developmental Center that offers all-inclusive weekend PADI scuba lessons.

Texan Scuba

PADI is the Professional Association of Diving Instructors. The trainers there offer scuba lessons for the beginner all the way to the instructor level.

This is great for those who don't have time to take classes during the week. You just have to complete all of your book work online and then you can join them for a weekend.

The facility is also associated with Island Divers Cozumel in Cozumel, Mexico. They set up private and group trips daily.

Texan Scuba also offers their facilities to other scuba instructors to train students and to have a place where certified divers can practice their diving skills.

For more on how to book a training course and their daily fees, tap here.

