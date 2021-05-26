Teen in ICU after being shocked by powerline in Montgomery County

First responders said quick-thinking by the teen's grandmother likely saved his life. She performed CPR until they arrived.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old remains in the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital after he was shocked when he came in contact with powerlines in Montgomery County on Tuesday night.

It happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the 17500 block of FM 1485 in New Caney.

Authorities said the teen was attempting to set up a business banner that had been knocked down during the recent storms when a metal pole made contact with the powerlines. Authorities said the lines were carrying about 20,000 volts.

Family members called 911 when the teen collapsed.

When first responders arrived, the teen had no pulse.

"Arrived within three minutes and found an individual in cardiac arrest," East Montgomery County Fire Department Captain Eran Denzler said.

Firefighters said they were able to regain a pulse after working on him for about 20 minutes. Then, they took him to a hospital in Kingwood. They said the teen's grandmother began CPR before they arrived, likely saving his life.

"Absolutely it could save your life and with those statistics, 45% is a good statistic when your heart is not beating," Denzler said.

Officials said they hope the incident serves as a reminder about the dangers of powerlines.

"The amount of volts that is going through these lines can go outside the line in close proximity and you can get electrocuted," Denzler said.