Teen robbery suspect shot by would-be victim, HPD says

The robbery attempt by three teens ended with one of them shot by the man they were trying to rob outside his apartment, according to Houston police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old was injured Saturday night in a robbery attempt at a west Houston apartment complex, police said.

It began around 11:15 p.m. in the 8300 block of Bellaire.

A man was arriving at his apartment when he told officers he noticed a vehicle reversing toward him at a high rate of speed and two young men got out and pointed guns toward him.

That's when the would-be victim pulled out his own gun and opened fire, sending the pair back into their vehicle that sped off, according to Houston police.

HPD officers found the maroon car at a McDonald's at Beltway 8 and Bellaire Boulevard and three young men standing outside the car.

One of them took off running, and the other two were taken into custody.

The 16-year-old who was injured had a gunshot wound to the shoulder, but he was expected to recover.