Teen robbery suspect shot by would-be victim, HPD says

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old was injured Saturday night in a robbery attempt at a west Houston apartment complex, police said.
It began around 11:15 p.m. in the 8300 block of Bellaire.
A man was arriving at his apartment when he told officers he noticed a vehicle reversing toward him at a high rate of speed and two young men got out and pointed guns toward him.
That's when the would-be victim pulled out his own gun and opened fire, sending the pair back into their vehicle that sped off, according to Houston police.
HPD officers found the maroon car at a McDonald's at Beltway 8 and Bellaire Boulevard and three young men standing outside the car.
One of them took off running, and the other two were taken into custody.
The 16-year-old who was injured had a gunshot wound to the shoulder, but he was expected to recover.
There was no word on a description of the person who got away.