MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help them locate a missing teen who was last seen earlier this month.

Jordan Howard was last seen by his sister on Jan. 9 in the Porter area.

Howard is 14.

He was last seen with three other juveniles: Brice Karalis, Jeremy Herbert and Sierra Edwards, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Howard is described as being about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has information about Howard's whereabouts is asked to call 936-760-5800 and reference case #20A011059.

KHOU

