STAFFORD, Texas — Stafford police and Texas EquuSearch are searching for a woman who has been missing for two days.

Michele Cain was last seen in the Stafford area on Jan. 3.

Cain, 78, was driving her silver, 2013 Kia Forte with Texas license plates of FBC9136.

The clothing Cain was wearing at the time of her disappearance is not known.

Anyone who has seen Cain or knows anything about her current whereabouts is asked to call the Stafford Police Department at 281-261-3950 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

Cain is described as being about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

