The exclusive partnership will be available online and in stores, but two Texas stores will feature a dedicated Kendra Scott at Target experience.

KATY, Texas — An exclusive collaboration between Target and Kendra Scott is coming to Katy.

Target announced Tuesday that it struck a deal with the popular jeweler to bring an exclusive collection of jewelry and accessories to its website and about 150 stores nationwide. Three stores nationwide will serve as flagship locations and feature an entire "Kendra Scott at Target" experience, including two stores in Texas.

The Target in Katy off FM 529, as well as the Target location in Austin's Arboretum, will feature the exclusive experience starting in October.

Target says the collection will feature more than 200 new exclusive pieces from necklaces, rings and earrings to ring dishes and jewelry storage. Prices will start at $15, but a majority of the items will be less than $40.

Each flagship store will host an in-store launch on Sunday, Oct. 22. Customers will also still be able to order and pick up their items on the same day through their website and mobile app.

