Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office were able to contain the goats and turn them over to trained professionals.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A couple of goats were caught wandering around a department store in north Harris County on Wednesday, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office Facebook page.

The goats were found at the Target on Cypresswood near the North Freeway.

Deputies showed up and were able to corral the animals and turn them over to trained professionals.