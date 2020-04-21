SUV crashes, lands on top of several vehicles at Spring car dealership

The woman was safely rescued from the dangerous situation and was taken to an area hospital.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Crews worked for nearly an hour in order to rescue a woman from an SUV after authorities said she crashed into a fire hydrant and then ended up on top of several vehicles at a car dealership in Spring on Monday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., the woman crashed in the southbound lanes of the North Freeway feeder road near Louetta Road. Her vehicle went off the roadway, appears to have struck a fire hydrant and then somehow ramped up on top of several vehicles at the car dealership.

She called 911 while she was trapped in her SUV on top of the vehicles. It took about 45 minutes to safely get her out.

She was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.