HOUSTON — Houston police said a driver was taken into custody late Saturday night after crashing into the side of an ambulance.

The crash was reported shortly before midnight in the 6400 block of MLK Blvd.

Police said Houston Fire Department ambulance 35 was traveling northbound on MLK with lights and sirens on while responding to an emergency call. That’s when the driver of a GMC pickup pulled into the road and struck the side of the ambulance.

Two firefighters were inside the ambulance but were not hurt. The pickup driver was also not hurt.

Police gave the driver a field sobriety test and then took him into custody for further processing as the possible DWI investigation continued, officers at the scene said.

