'Superhuman effort' to spare thousands homes from flooding continues in Harris County

“COVID-19 put the brakes on many aspects of life in Harris County, but it hasn't slowed our flood control projects,” Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday.

HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said construction work on high-impact flood prevention projects has continued without interruption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the 2020 hurricane season approaching on June 1, she said the Harris County Flood Control District is working to complete 459 engineering and planning projects made possible by a $2.5 billion bond.

“COVID-19 put the brakes on many aspects of life in Harris County, but it hasn’t slowed our flood control projects,” Judge Hidalgo said at the Fairbanks-North Houston Stormwater detention site. “This is a superhuman effort focused on major improvements, across all precincts, designed to spare homes from flooding.”

The Flood Control District has already authorized $136 million toward flood control projects and they say they’re on track to bid out another $500 million this year.

“I’m extremely proud of the Flood Control District staff for staying focused throughout this extraordinary time. The Flood Control District realizes that floods can happen at any time, so it is imperative that our mission-critical work continues,” said Matt Zeve, Harris County Flood Control District Deputy Executive Director.

One of the main projects, the Fairbanks-North Houston Stormwater detention basin, will be completed this week, according to Hidalgo. It will increase the basin’s total capacity to 1.9 billion gallons - enough to fill NRG Stadium three times.

The project is part of the White Oak Bayou Flood Damage Reduction Project, a $124 million joint effort between the Harris County Flood Control District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Local and federal funds are also being used for nine other stormwater detention sites along White Oak Bayou.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna