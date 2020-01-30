DAYTON, Texas — A 14-year-old student died after he was struck by a car in an auto-pedestrian crash in the Dayton area Thursday morning, according to city officials.

This happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 321 near County Road 676, about two miles from Dayton High School.

The student was identified as Tyrese Manigo, who was an eighth-grader at Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation,

Sgt. Robert Willoughby with the Texas Department of Public Safety is onsite and conducting accident reconstruction.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route as traffic is being rerouted for the duration of the reconstruction, which is expected to continue throughout the morning.

“It is always tragic to see a loss of life in this way, but it is especially difficult when the loss is a child,” Dayton Police Chief Robert Vine said. “Our heartfelt prayers go out to the family of this young man and all involved.”

Dayton ISD released the following statement:

"It is with heavy hearts we confirm that this morning one of Dayton ISD’s 8th grade Junior High student, Tyrese Manigo, was involved in a fatal auto pedestrian accident early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our student. There are additional grief counselors on campus to assist students and staff to help deal with the loss of our young Bronco."

