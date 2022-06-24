Tips to stay safe in this extreme heat

HOUSTON — With summer in full swing, Dr. Sandra McKay – a pediatrician with UT Physicians – has tips on ways to stay safe during these hot months.
- Avoid being outside between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Stay hydrated
- When outside, dress in long-sleeved, light-colored clothing
- Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness, vomiting and nausea. If you have these symptoms, get inside to cool off. Drink products that replace electrolytes.
- Wear sunscreen
- Pool safety:
- Have a designated “water watcher”
- Kids who can’t swim should wear life jackets
- Camping/hiking safety:
- Wear insect repellant
- Wear long-sleeved tops, and pants
- Watch out for snakes, etc.