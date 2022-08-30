PCT 4: Large silo fire causes heavy smoke near Tomball; no injuries

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it's causing heavy smoke in the area on Boudreaux Road near the Grand Parkway.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Tomball Fire Department battled a large silo fire Tuesday afternoon, Harris County Precinct 4 said.

The fire ignited on Boudreaux Road near the Grand Parkway.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it's causing heavy smoke in the area, pictures and videos from the scene show.

Fortunately, there are no injuries.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Boudreaux Road are currently shut down by emergency crews.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.