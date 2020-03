HOUSTON — One person is in custody after reportedly firing a gun in the lobby of a downtown Houston hotel

It happened at the Marriot Marquis on Walker Street. According to police, shortly before 11 p.m., a man fired a shot in the lobby before going upstairs to a room.

He was taken into custody a short time later. No one was injured.

At this point, it’s not clear why he opened fire. As soon as we have more information, we’ll post it here.

