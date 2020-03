HOUSTON — The “Queen of Tejano” will be inducted into the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's Star Trail of Fame.

Selena will be the ninth star honored with a plaque to commemorate her years of entertainment on the RodeoHouston stage. She performed at RodeoHouston three consecutive times, including her last one in the Astrodome in 1995, setting the all-time attendance record.

The induction is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday at NRG Center.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM