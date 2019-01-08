LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are trying to find information about human remains found in a wooded area in south Liberty County on Wednesday.

Two men found human remains just off County Road 133.

The sheriff's office and Texas Rangers then found more remains Thursday. The additional remains were found in a part of the woods that had recently been under water because of flooding at the Trinity River, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies have not identified the remains. They were sent to the medical examiner's office in Jefferson County to make a determination.

Investigators want anyone who may have information about the remains to call the sheriff's office or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392- STOP (7867).

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM