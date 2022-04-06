Santa Fe High School evacuated due to gas odor from cafeteria

Santa Fe ISD said all students are safe, but everyone is staying outside of the building until it's considered safe to re-enter.

SANTA FE, Texas — Santa Fe ISD is reporting an evacuation at Santa Fe High School due to a natural gas odor.

According to the district, it's coming from the cafeteria kitchen. Workers from Centerpoint Energy are looking into what caused the odor.

Everyone has been evacuated out of the building in the meantime. Santa Fe ISD posted on social media that all of the students are safe.

Everyone is staying outside of the building until workers say it's safe to go back in.

This story will be updated when more information is available.