Bomb threat at Santa Fe High School leads to campus evacuation

Students are being sent home while authorities check the school. Other schools in the district are on a lock-out.

SANTA FE, Texas — Students at Santa Fe High School have been evacuated due to a bomb threat at the school.

Santa Fe ISD posted about the threat around 1 p.m. Friday. According to the district, all students at the school were moved to the stadium while police and other authorities started sweeping the building.

Santa Fe High School is the only school that released its students. Parents are picking up their children while others are taking a bus home.

All after-school activities at the high school are canceled for the day.

All elementary and junior high campuses in the district have been placed under a lock-out. Those students will be dismissed at their regular times.