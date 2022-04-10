Some Houston high-rise residents return to homes nearly 2 months after water main break

A water main break on Aug. 11 forced a long-term evacuation for residents at The Royalton at River Oaks.

HOUSTON — Some residents of a Houston high-rise condominium were finally able to return to their homes Tuesday after being forced to evacuate nearly two months ago.

A water main break on Aug. 11 forced a long-term evacuation for residents at The Royalton at River Oaks. The city pulled the building's occupancy permit over structural safety concerns.

Gushing water caused part of the main floor of the high-rise building to buckle and a wall was also structurally damaged due to the water, firefighters reported.

Residents were ordered out of the building immediately, some of them not even able to grab personal belongings on their way out.

Some of the units are still undergoing extensive repairs and remain closed to those residents.

Houston Public Works said there is a double fire watch in effect for safety measures and engineers are working on plans for foundation and fire line repairs.