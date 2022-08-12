Royalton at River Oaks condos evacuated over structural safety concern

"Water was flowing through the lobby and the floor had buckled due to a significant water main break," the Houston Fire Department said.

HOUSTON — Residents were evacuated Thursday from The Royalton at River Oaks, a condominium community in one of Houston’s most elite areas.

The Houston Fire Department said it responded to an automatic alarm at the building at 3333 Allen Parkway Thursday at about 7 p.m.

"Water was flowing through the lobby and the floor had buckled due to a significant water main break," the department said in a statement. "A wall was also structurally damaged."

HFD notified the PWE - Water Department and the City Building Department. Residents were removed from the building and the elevators were placed out of service. Firefighters checked each floor to make sure everyone was safely out of the building

The City of Houston Public Works said it can confirm that “a structural engineer is on-site to inspect the integrity of the building.” The city said the structural concern does not involve a water leak from the city’s water system.

The city said it has not yet gotten a report back from the engineers.

According to the website, the Royalton is a 3-story high-rise condo in the Inner Loop. There are one- and two-bedroom condos listed for sale from a little more than $314,00 to more than $1 million.