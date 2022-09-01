Buildings destroyed, multiple trees down from suspected tornado in Humble

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

HUMBLE, Texas — Multiple buildings were destroyed and several trees have fallen in the Humble area after radars confirmed a tornado touched down overnight.

Humble Police Chief Ken Theis said a tornado hit downtown Humble at about 1:30 a.m. and moved northward causing significant damage to multiple businesses and residents.

Theis said the weather was so severe that a roof flew off a commercial building on N Houston Ave and was found about a quarter of a mile away.

Several trees and power lines are also down in the area.

Will Clayton Parkway has been shut down due to power lines that have fallen in the middle of the street. Chief Theis said the street will remain closed until CenterPoint crews completes their work.

There are multiple police officers and firefighters in the area checking for damage. Chief Theis urges residents who come across downed power lines or whose homes have been damaged to call 911 so emergency crews ensure safety.

Red Cross has been called to the city of Humble for assistance.

