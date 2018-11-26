DEER PARK, Texas -- Police in Deer Park are searching for 11-year-old Lily Bonsal.

The child is described as a white female, brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5’00 tall, 105 lbs., wearing a blue jacket and black pants.

"Please contact Lt. Chris Brown at 281-479-1511 or CBrown@deerparktx.org if you have any information on her whereabouts," the department posted on Facebook.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance were not released, but an Amber Alert was not immediately issued.

