PASADENA, Texas – Police confirm a detective from La Porte shot a suspect while serving a felony warrant late Monday morning.

The scene is on Red Bluff along Pasadena Boulevard, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Views from Air 11 showed what appeared to be the suspect's vehicle stopped in a parking lot next to a shuttered gas station. A pool of blood was near the driver's door.

The suspect is expected to survive.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, although the shooting happened in Pasadena, the case was out of La Porte, and La Porte PD will handle the investigation.

The detective was trying to serve a felony warrant in relation to a probation violation at about 10:41 a.m. The detective ended up firing three or four shots.

The suspect was taken to Bay Shore Hospital. The detective was not hurt.

Further details have not been released.

