Youth entrepreneurs set up shop for YBK Day in Pearland

Organizers are planning a similar young entrepreneurs market just in time for Christmas in December.

Example video title will go here for this video

PEARLAND, Texas — They say hard work pays off.

"We have 25 amazing youth vendors total," said 15-year-old Jordyn Wright, owner of J. Brielle Handmade Goods.

But for the young entrepreneurs that showed up to sell their products Saturday at the Pearland Town Center, it’s not all about the money as it is the life lessons being taught and sold through goods.

"The last event we went to we sold out," said 11-year-old Michael Wright.

"We’re selling magnets, notebooks, wristbands and stickers," said Wright's partner, Nigel Thorns.

Both 11-year-olds are the masterminds behind Motivation Creations.

"Two years ago we had a lot of problems in our life, but then a voice inside of me said, 'You can do this, you’ve got it, you can do anything.' And so I started a business teaching other kids that they can do anything beyond their limits," said Wright.

That's the purpose behind the organization Young Biz Kidz at the third annual 'YBK Day' in Pearland Saturday.

It’s all part of the Pearland Town Center’s 15th Anniversary celebration.

"We have a ton of locally owned businesses and we know that these youth are our future business owners that hopefully will have a space right here at the Pearland Town Center in the next ten to fifteen years," said Nicole Bowen, Sr. Marketing Director for Pearland Town Center.

YBK host and entrepreneur Jordyn Wright, 15, is working hard to pay it forward for future generations.

"I started my first business when I was 10," explained Jordyn. "Whenever I’m going and talking to youth through my youth entrepreneurs program Passion and Purpose I always hear, 'Oh I want to start this business when I grow up,' and I think it's important to know that you can start this business."

Organizers are planning a similar young entrepreneurs market just in time for Christmas in December.