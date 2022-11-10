Community calls on Katy ISD to rescind former coach's resignation, fire him instead

Katy ISD is staying silent on allegations made against former Paetow coach Lonnie Teagle as the community is making a push for transparency in the district.

Example video title will go here for this video

KATY, Texas — The head football coach at Paetow High School has resigned as he faces a possible investigation into his conduct at the school.

Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story.

Katy ISD is staying silent on allegations made against former Paetow coach Lonnie Teagle as the community is making a push for transparency in the district.

Members of the Katy community and the Rainbow Push Coalition held a press conference Thursday calling for Teagle's resignation to be rescinded and instead for the district to fire him, which would prevent him from accessing his teaching benefits.

Community activist Quanell X said the family of a female student showed him evidence of the alleged misconduct.

“Based on what I was shown, the man should be in jail right now, period, bottom line, that’s why I don’t understand why they allowed him to resign if they saw what I saw his butt should be in jail," he said.

Sources told KHOU 11 News the investigation is linked to an alleged improper relationship with a student.

We've attempted to reach out to coach Teagle but have yet to hear back.

Katy ISD is referring all questions regarding the incident to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office said its policy is to not confirm or deny any investigation unless charges have been filed.