Katy ISD football coach resigns as police launch misconduct investigation

KATY, Texas — A high school football coach in Katy ISD has resigned as police are launching a misconduct investigation.

Some parents have told KHOU 11 they're concerned about how the school, Paetow High School, is handling the situation.

The coach had only been at the school for six months when the district said he was brought in for questioning and resigned.

On Tuesday, parents at Paetow High School got an email saying, "Campus athletic coordinator and head football coach Lonnie Teagle has resigned due to personal reasons."

The district issued the following statement to KHOU 11 regarding the resignation:

"The Katy ISD Police has investigated an allegation concerning a former head football coach. The individual resigned during the inquiry and the case has since been referred to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

"The safety of Katy ISD students and staff is the District’s top priority. Whenever the District is made aware of an allegation, the accused is immediately removed from their District assignment(s), while District personnel work swiftly with law enforcement and other agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure the safety and well-being of all students."

The district would not confirm what the allegations were about.

Teagle came to the Panthers with 16 years of experience and having previously won a state championship title.

For the high school, it's been a rough year, from students being stabbed at a nearby park in February to a viral video of a school fight last month.

Parents are now finding themselves asking once again, what happened?