HOUSTON — Houston police said one woman is dead and another was severely injured after a "vicious" dog attack in north Houston early Saturday morning.

This happened in the 5500 block of Arlington.

Police said at about 5:48 a.m. a man called 911 saying his wife had been attacked by dogs. At 5:52 a.m. officers arrived on scene and discovered the woman suffered multiple dog bites. She was taken to an area hospital where she is expected to survive.

At 5:55 a.m. Houston police received a call from the dogs' owner stating his dogs had attacked a woman and she was lying in a ditch in front of his home. Police responded to the dogs' owner home and found the woman deceased with bite marks.

Police said the women were attacked by three pit bulls.

They are currently contained in their owner's backyard until Harris County Animal Shelter arrives on scene.

Police have checked with dispatch to see if there have been any calls in the past year on dog attacks in the area. There were zero reports.

Police said the dogs' owner is cooperating with the investigation. The case is being referred to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to see if any charges will be filed.

