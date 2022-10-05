Why is it normal for gas prices to go up in the spring?

A switch to summer blend gasoline usually drives fuel costs up.

HOUSTON — Why is it normal for gas prices to go up at this time of year?

It may not bring much comfort for Texas drivers paying nearly $4 a gallon for regular gas but a spring surge is a normal occurrence.

The real problem this year is prices were already high when the surge started. A year ago the average prices for a gallon of gas in Texas was $2.66.

Every spring, oil refiners switch over to a summer blend of gasoline. In the summer, gas has a greater chance of evaporating from the car’s fuel system, producing more smog.

Rules require fuel terminals to start selling only the summer blend by May 1, and gas stations have until June 1 to make the full transition. Since the summer blend is more expensive to produce, the price is passed on to drivers.

There is one difference this summer – E15 gasoline. The EPA is issuing a waiver allowing the higher blend of ethanol fuel to be sold during the warm weather months.

Usually sold as unleaded 88 at the pump, E15 is cheaper than regular gasoline. Though GasBuddy.com does tell drivers to check your owner’s manual before filling up with E15 to make sure it doesn’t void your warranty.