Vehicle ripped apart in deadly crash on Southwest Freeway

Driver faces charge of failure to stop and render aid and could be additionally charged with intoxication manslaughter.

HOUSTON — A car was ripped to pieces in a deadly crash on the Southwest Freeway on Sunday night.

The crash happened in the outbound feeder lanes of US 59 near Hillcroft around 9 p.m.

According to Sean Teare, chief of the Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division, a Honda Accord was struck from behind by a Cadillac it was exiting the freeway. The force of the collision drove the Accord into a pillar and split the car in half.

The male driver of the Accord died after they were ejected from his vehicle during the crash, and the Cadillac came to a stop on top of them, Teare said. He added that after being told by witnesses that he had come to a stop on the victim, the driver of the Cadillac left the scene.

The witnesses followed the suspect driver to a nearby location and notified Houston police. He was later taken into custody at his home and was transported to a local hospital to be further evaluated for intoxication, Teare said.

At this time, the driver of the Cadillac is charged with failure to stop and render aid, Teare said.

“What is abundantly clear is that he fled the scene of this crash,” Teare said. “He fled after being notified that he literally stopped on top of somebody. That’s unacceptable.”

The driver of the Cadillac could be charged with intoxication manslaughter if it is confirmed that he was intoxicated at the time of the crash, Teare added.

“Whether or not the person could be saved is immaterial,” Teare said. “If you are involved in a crash like this, you stop. You make sure everyone involved has medical attention. This individual didn’t do that. And the reasons he didn’t we will find out over the next hour. It doesn’t really matter.”

Investigators are waiting for the Medical Examiner to identify the victim and to notify next of kin.

“It was a horrific crash,” Teare said. “No way does anyone involved in a crash like this doesn’t know the people involved are likely seriously hurt if not killed.”

The driver of the Cadillac was not injured in the crash.

