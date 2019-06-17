HOUSTON — A Roman Forest police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash Monday on the North Loop near Kirkpatrick, according to Montgomery County dispatch.

The officer was on the motorcycle. Air 11 flew over the scene and it appears a green pickup truck was also involved in the crash.

Houston police is working the accident scene and said the officer was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital in an unknown condition.

Four westbound lanes on the North Loop have been shut down while police investigate.

We have a crew headed to the hospital to get more details and learn more on the officer's condition.

This is a developing story.

