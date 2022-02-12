NRG parking goes completely cashless, starting now

If you're heading to a high school football playoff game or any other event at NRG, you can't pay cash for parking.

HOUSTON — If you're heading out to NRG for high school football playoffs on Friday night, the Browns-Texas game Sunday or any other event, know that you can't pay in cash to park.

Starting now, NRG Park is going cashless. To park, you'll need to use a debit or credit card or Google or Apple Pay.

High school football games happening on Friday night include Cuero vs. Silsbee and Katy vs. C.E. King.

Tomorrow, the Cheer America Regional Championships are taking place at NRG Center, as is the Wes Diego Movie Premiere.