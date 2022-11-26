x
High School

High school football playoff scores and highlights

The high school football playoffs are in full swing across Texas.

High school football playoffs are in full swing across the Houston area.  Check out highlights in the video window above, and see scores from around the state below. 

Class 6A Division I

Region III Regional


Houston North Shore Mustangs 49, Katy Cinco Ranch 23

Humble Atascocita 46, Fort Bend Ridge Point 24

Region IV Regional


Austin Westlake 44, San Benito 7

SA Northside Brennan 34, Lake Travis 17

Class 6A Division II

Region I Regional


Southlake Carroll 42, McKinney 35

Region II Regional


De Soto 38, Tomball 14

Killeen Harker Heights 63, Spring Dekaney 35

Region III Regional


Houston King 38, Fort Bend Hightower 21

Katy 35, Humble Summer Creek 7

Region IV Regional


Austin Vandegrift 49, San Antonio Harlan 21

Dripping Springs 45, Harlingen 0

Class 5A Division I

Region I Regional


Aledo 27, Midlothian 21

Burleson Centennial 24, Abilene 14

Region II Regional


Longview 51, Port Arthur Memorial 7

Mansfield Timberview 28, Frisco Reedy 26

Region III Regional


College Station 52, Georgetown 28

Smithson Valley 31, Fulshear 13

Region IV Regional


Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 49, McAllen 14

PSJA North 35, Brownsville Memorial 16

Class 5A Division II

Region I Regional


Argyle 44, Grapevine 27

Region II Regional


Dallas South Oak Cliff 33, Midlothian Heritage 27, OT

Melissa 42, Terrell 21

Region III Regional



Fort Bend Marshall 55, Montgomery Lake Creek 18

Port Neches-Groves 38, Brenham 28

Region IV Regional


Liberty Hill 37, SA Alamo Heights 32

Class 4A Division I

Region I Regional


Decatur 41, Canyon Randall 0

Wichita Falls 41, Brownwood 19

Region II Regional


Anna 27, Celina 24

China Spring 41, Lake Worth 7

Region III Regional


Kilgore 63, Lindale 37

Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Lumberton 23

Region IV Regional


Boerne 51, Port Lavaca Calhoun 0

CC Calallen 31, Somerset 17

Class 4A Division II

Region I Regional

Glen Rose 48, WF Hirschi 20

Region II Regional


Carthage 28, Gilmer 7

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 37, Aubrey 16

Region III Regional


Cuero 39, Hamshire-Fannett 14

Silsbee 60, Madisonville 21

Region IV Regional


Lago Vista 27, Geronimo Navarro 7

Wimberley 64, Jarrell 6

