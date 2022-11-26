High school football playoff scores and highlights

High school football playoffs are in full swing across the Houston area. Check out highlights in the video window above, and see scores from around the state below. Check out Inside High School Sports Saturday night at 11 p.m. for a full wrap-up of highlights, plus stories from around the area.
Class 6A Division I
Region III Regional
Houston North Shore Mustangs 49, Katy Cinco Ranch 23
Humble Atascocita 46, Fort Bend Ridge Point 24
Region IV Regional
Austin Westlake 44, San Benito 7
SA Northside Brennan 34, Lake Travis 17
Class 6A Division II
Region I Regional
Southlake Carroll 42, McKinney 35
Region II Regional
De Soto 38, Tomball 14
Killeen Harker Heights 63, Spring Dekaney 35
Region III Regional
Houston King 38, Fort Bend Hightower 21
Katy 35, Humble Summer Creek 7
Region IV Regional
Austin Vandegrift 49, San Antonio Harlan 21
Dripping Springs 45, Harlingen 0
Class 5A Division I
Region I Regional
Aledo 27, Midlothian 21
Burleson Centennial 24, Abilene 14
Region II Regional
Longview 51, Port Arthur Memorial 7
Mansfield Timberview 28, Frisco Reedy 26
Region III Regional
College Station 52, Georgetown 28
Smithson Valley 31, Fulshear 13
Region IV Regional
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 49, McAllen 14
PSJA North 35, Brownsville Memorial 16
Class 5A Division II
Region I Regional
Argyle 44, Grapevine 27
Region II Regional
Dallas South Oak Cliff 33, Midlothian Heritage 27, OT
Melissa 42, Terrell 21
Region III Regional
Fort Bend Marshall 55, Montgomery Lake Creek 18
Port Neches-Groves 38, Brenham 28
Region IV Regional
Liberty Hill 37, SA Alamo Heights 32
Class 4A Division I
Region I Regional
Decatur 41, Canyon Randall 0
Wichita Falls 41, Brownwood 19
Region II Regional
Anna 27, Celina 24
China Spring 41, Lake Worth 7
Region III Regional
Kilgore 63, Lindale 37
Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Lumberton 23
Region IV Regional
Boerne 51, Port Lavaca Calhoun 0
CC Calallen 31, Somerset 17
Class 4A Division II
Region I Regional
Glen Rose 48, WF Hirschi 20
Region II Regional
Carthage 28, Gilmer 7
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 37, Aubrey 16
Region III Regional
Cuero 39, Hamshire-Fannett 14
Silsbee 60, Madisonville 21
Region IV Regional
Lago Vista 27, Geronimo Navarro 7
Wimberley 64, Jarrell 6