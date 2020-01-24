HOUSTON — Polypropylene was released into the air after the explosion Friday morning at Watson Grinding, according to Chief Acevedo with the Houston Police Department.

Polypropylene is used in everything from toys to electronics to automobile products. It’s popular with manufacturers because it’s inexpensive and very versatile.

Polypropylene is used in about 25-percent of plastic products on the market today.

It evaporates quickly once released.

The explosion at Watson Grinding happened a little before 4:30 a.m.

It rattled homes for miles around and spread a debris field a half mile wide.

One person is unaccounted for and another person injured.

