HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a fight among roommates and friends led to a stabbing overnight.

It happened shortly before midnight Thursday at an apartment complex in the 11100 block of Grant, in the Cypress area.

The investigation is still in the early stages, but deputies said they believe several individuals got into an altercation, which turned physical.

Life Flight responded to the scene and took one person away. That patient is expected to survive, as of last check.

No further information was immediately released.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter