Police said one person died and another was taken to an area hospital. The driver of the vehicle that hit the motorcycles left the scene.

HOUSTON — Two people were hospitalized Sunday night after a crash on the North Freeway, according to Houston police.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes just before West Road.

According to police, a vehicle hit two motorcycles. Both bikes flipped and two of the riders were taken to area hospitals in unknown condition.

The driver that hit the motorcycles left the scene heading north on the feeder road.