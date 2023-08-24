x
National Battle of the Bands: Hip-hop stars, HBCU marching bands team up for H-Town event

Doug E. Fresh, Slim Thug, Choppa, Lil Keke, Z-Ro, DJ Mr. Rogers and more to perform at the NRG event honoring 50 years of hip-hop culture.
Credit: NBOTB
Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul marching band performs at the National Battle of the Bands.

HOUSTON — The National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) is turning up the heat in H-Town this weekend with a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. 

The main event at NRG Stadium on Saturday will feature an all-star lineup along with marching bands from the nation’s top Historically Black Colleges & Universities for an electrifying musical experience. 

Doug E. Fresh aka “Human Beat Box”, Slim Thug, Choppa, Lil Keke, Z-Ro, DJ Mr. Rogers and more will help celebrate the cultural impact of hip-hop intertwined with the spirit and soul of the marching bands.

“The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is a significant milestone in our musical heritage,” NBOTB Creator and Executive Producer Derek Webber said. "We’re ecstatic to bring together the vibrant energy of HBCU bands with hip-hop pioneers, creating a unique synergy that honors the past and fuels the future."

The annual event not only shines a spotlight on participating HBCU bands, it raises money to provide scholarships. 

"The NBOTB continues to support our youth through arts and entertainment, educational opportunities, and diversity programming,"  Harris County – Houston Sports Authority Vice President Chris Massey said.

As the largest African-American event in Texas, the National Battle of the Bands has generated a $20 million the local economy, according to its website.

2023 marching band lineup

More than 2,200 members from eight of the top marching bands in the country will showcase their unique styles and sounds. The lineup includes Houston's own Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul. 

Langston University, “Marching Pride” Band

Mississippi Valley State University, Mean Green Marching Machine

Norfolk State University, The Spartan “Legion” Marching Band

Southern University, Human Jukebox

Tennessee State University, Aristocrat of Bands

Texas Southern University, “Ocean of Soul” Marching Band

Virginia State University, Trojan Marching Explosion

Credit: NBOTB
Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul marching band performs at the National Battle of the Bands.

NBOTB event schedule

Friday, August 25

The Emerging Experience Entrepreneur Conference

 WHEN: 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. 

WHERE: The Deluxe Theater

COST: Free

Pepsi Step and Stroll: Back on the Yard Kickoff at Texas Southern University

WHEN: 5 - 9 p.m. 

WHERE: Texas Southern University

COST: Free

Credit: NBOTB
Norfolk State University performs at National Battle of the Bands.

Saturday, August 26

HBCU S.T.E.M. College and Career Fair

WHEN: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. 

WHERE: NRG Park

COST: Free 

2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands

WHEN: 6 p.m.

WHERE: NRG Stadium

COST: Ticket prices start at $20 and can be purchased at www.nationalbattleothebands.com.

Credit: National Battle of the Bands

WATCH: 2020 NBOTB Step show:

