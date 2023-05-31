HBCU National Battle of the Bands comes to Houston

Top-performing bands from Tennessee, Virginia, Texas, of course, other states will go head-to-head in the 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands.

HOUSTON — The National Battle of the Bands is back in Houston this year! It kicks off Saturday, Aug. 26, at NRG Stadium at 6 p.m. The event celebrates the rich culture of HBCU marching bands while generating scholarship money for participating HBCU bands and supporting the community.

"We are committed to making a long-term difference in the communities we serve by collaborating with dynamic partners such as Pepsi, JP Morgan Chase, Cricket, and others on initiatives such as entrepreneur empowerment, job creation, feeding the homeless, youth leadership development, and education through our official events, which are FREE and open to the public," said Derek Webber, National Battle of the Bands Creator and CEO of Webber Marketing.

The NBOTB is the largest HBCU marching band event and the fourth-largest HBCU African American event in the country, according to the organization. More than 2,200 members from the top marching bands in the country will kick off their fall marching band season while showcasing their unique style, talent, and sound, the organization said.

The 2023 marching band lineup includes:

Langston University, “Marching Pride” Band

Mississippi Valley State University, Mean Green Marching Machine

Norfolk State University, The Spartan “Legion” Marching Band

Southern University, Human Jukebox

Tennessee State University, Aristocrat of Bands

Texas Southern University, “Ocean of Soul” Marching Band

Virginia State University, Trojan Marching Explosion

"Our community is once again excited to welcome the nation's best marching bands to Houston," said Harris County – Houston Sports Authority Vice President Chris Massey. "The NBOTB continues to support our youth through arts and entertainment, educational opportunities, and diversity programming. We are looking forward to continuing to celebrate HBCU culture within the city and making this event bigger and better each year."

The NBOTB collaboration with HCHSA furthers the event's goal of increasing exposure for HBCUs and their marching bands, the organization said. It also adds to the growth of scholarships and raises awareness of higher learning in music, arts, and entertainment.

How to get tickets?

Ticket prices start at $25 and can be purchased at www.nationalbattleothebands.com.

For group tickets, you will need to fill out the form here.

Battle of the Bands lineup

Friday, August 25

The Emerging Experience Entrepreneur Conference

Pepsi Step and Stroll: Back on the Yard Kickoff at Texas Southern University

Saturday, August 26

Feeding the Homeless, an NBOTB Cares Community Initiative

HBCU S.T.E.M. College and Career Fair

2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands

Friday will be The Emerging Experience Entrepreneur Conference, presented by J.P. Morgan Chase, “an invaluable platform for entrepreneurs and the small business community to network, gain knowledge, and gain vital business insights and connections,” organizers said. Later in the day, the Pepsi Step and Stroll: Back on the Yard Kickoff at Texas Southern University will create an electrifying atmosphere on campus, complete with music, vendors, and a vibrant display of Greek camaraderie.