VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A Virginia Beach man captured a python slithering from his toilet Thursday night!

James Hooper posted on Facebook photos of the snake coming up through a toilet.

"I saw it out of the corner of my eye and thought that someone was pranking me until I saw its tongue and it moving around," Hooper said.

"We used a fish pole with a noose on it to catch it and as it came up it got bigger. The snake was not harmed and Animal Control has it now. It is doing fine."

Virginia Beach Animal Control identified the snake as a 2.5-foot ball python. The snake was domesticated and had been missing for two weeks after it escaped from a residence a few miles from where it was found.

Animal Control has since reunited the snake with its owner.

