Deputies are investigating the scene on Highway 6

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist died Thursday morning in a crash with a vehicle in west Harris County, authorities said.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 6 at Grisby Road near the Katy Freeway.

There was no immediate word on what led to the crash or who was involved.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.