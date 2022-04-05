Mother and child found unresponsive in Galveston hotel swimming pool

The woman and child were found early Wednesday in the pool at a Rodeway Inn at 61st Street and Broadway, according to preliminary information from Galveston police.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police and medics were called to a local hotel Wednesday morning for a report of a pair of drownings, authorities said.

The call came around 1:30 a.m. at the Rodeway Inn in the 6100 block of Broadway at 61st Street.

A witness at the hotel said she and her husband heard a commotion outside their room and heard a man yelling for help.

They said they found a young girl unconscious and tried to perform CPR on the child.

"I tried everything I could to save her," the witness said.

The man and another child said the child's mother was in the pool but was also unconscious.

Crews were still on the scene for several hours after the initial response and told the witness that both the mother and child died, but there was no immediate word from authorities.

A Galveston police sergeant said the department planned to release a statement about the incident later on Wednesday.