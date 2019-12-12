HOUSTON — You may know the 100 Club for their bumper stickers, often one stacked on top on the other. It was started in Houston in 1953. Back then it consisted of just a few members who decided to each donate $100 to help families of Houston police officers killed in the line of duty.

Today, the non-profit covers 32 counties around Houston, making it the largest in the country.

“We have grown now to over 31,000 members,” said William Skeen, executive director of the 100 Club.

It also expanded who it helps. State game wardens, state troopers, TDCJ peace officers, DPS, TABC and service animals are all included; some 35,000 individuals in Houston’s surrounding counties.

Last weekend, Skeen answered the call to assist a slain officer’s family again. On Saturday, Houston Police Department Sgt. Christopher Brewster was killed in the line of duty. Within 48 hours, Skeen delivered a $20,000 check to Brewster’s widow to help with immediate needs like funeral expenses.

This happens every time an officer or firefighter is killed in the line of duty and it doesn’t stop with the initial gift. A few weeks after a funeral, the 100 Club returns to the family to assess their financial needs.

“We look at the mortgage, we look at kids for college, are they going to need braces? Our goal is to wipe away their financial debt,” Skeen said.

Skeen says the average gift is $300,000, all the money is donated by their members which includes individuals and businesses.

“The club, since its inception, has helped 188 families.”

The money also helps those injured in the line of duty. Skeen says they have purchased vans for paralyzed officers and will cover an injured officers’ financial needs while they heal waiting to return to work.

The 100 Club also purchases life-saving equipment like bulletproof vests, tactical vehicles, rescue boats and helmets; so far $14 million worth to date.

In total, since it’s conception, the 100 Club has gifted $42 million.

For many, the well-known 100 Club bumper sticker is a reminder that when the worst happens the best step up and bare the only burden that grieving families don’t have to.

“They are our heroes and when something tragic happens to them, our club and our members… the community as a whole should lift that family up.”

For more information about the 100 Club and how to join, click here.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Sgt. Chris Brewster's widow gets assistance from 100 Club

RELATED: The 100 Club continues to collect money for firefighters injured in Southwest Inn fire

RELATED: 100 Club accepting donations for fallen firefighters