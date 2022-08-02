'Just let him go' | Family of missing Houston man offer $50K for any information leading to his return

Daniel Brown, 35, was last seen in west Houston on Jan. 25th. After two weeks, his friends and family are desperately seeking answers.

HOUSTON — A $50,000 reward is being offered to help find a missing man.

Daniel Brown, 35, was last seen in west Houston on January 25th. His mother has been desperately looking for him day in and day out.

"He would never not be with his sons," said his mother Alma Banks Brown. "He would never leave and not call us. He speaks with his sister and my older son and I every day."

Alma tells KHOU 11 that her son Daniel is self-employed. He owns two businesses and had invested in a restaurant in the Third Ward. She said her son had asked for that investment to be returned.

He was last seen on surveillance video on January 25th leaving his home in The Heights, but he never returned.

Loved ones said they found Daniel's car a day later in the Third Ward where one of his acquaintances lived. He told the family he dropped Daniel off at a club on Washington Avenue.

The family said they found Daniel’s phone with a homeless man.

"Nothing is adding up that these guys are saying," said Alma.

After two weeks of not seeing her son, this mother is desperately looking for answers.

"No one should ever have to go through the pain that I've had to go through with going to give DNA tests for unrecognizable dead bodies or looking at bodies to see if they're my son," said Alma.

Daniel's family said his three kids don’t know he’s missing. They think he’s on a business trip.

But they're praying that the $50,000 reward can be an incentive to help bring Daniel home soon.

"Just let him go," Alma said. "Drop him off at a bench somewhere. Just let him go."

The family said they've allowed police to search Daniel's phone and home for anything suspicious, but they didn’t find anything.

If you have any information you are told to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.