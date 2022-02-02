MISSING: Daniel Deshawn Brown

Police say the 35-year-old was last seen in west Houston. Loved ones haven't heard from Brown in a week.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a man that last seen in west Houston. Police said Daniel Deshawn Brown hasn't been heard from since Jan. 25.

The 35-year-old was last seen near the 5000 block of Washington Avenue.

Brown is almost six feet tall with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs around 220 pounds and was wearing a green track suit before he went missing.

Police also said Brown has tattoos. There's no description on what they look like or where they are on his body.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131, the HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840, or 911.



