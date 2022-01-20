Search reopens for Fort Bend County man missing for 10 years

Derrick Wayne Daniels was reported missing in Jan. 2012. Family said he left his home and never returned.

MISSION BEND, Texas — Authorities in Fort Bend County need your help to find a man who disappeared over a decade ago.

According to the sheriff's office, Derrick Wayne Daniels was last seen on Jan. 4, 2012 by a friend that he lived with in the Mission Bend area. He left his home in the 15000 block of Lynford Crest and never returned.

Daniels is almost 6 feet tall and has scars on his chin and hairline. When he went missing, he weighed about 200-220 pounds.

Daniels will be 49 years old this year.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the FBCSO Investigations Division at 281-341-4686, Fort Bend Co. Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477 or 911.



Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.