Silver Alert issued for man with cognitive impairment last seen in Alvin, Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Alvin Police Department is looking for Don Allen, 66, who was last seen in Alvin, Texas on Saturday.

Officials said Allen is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and may be a threat to his own safety. He was last seen in the 1500 block of W Adoue Street around 12:15 p.m. on May 13.

Police described Allen as being 6 feet 6 inches tall and around 175 pounds. He has white hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with blue jeans. He may be using a walker. Allen also has a scar on his throat.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Alvin police at 281-388-4370.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.