A week ago, this Pasadena mother of 6 said she was going to the store but never returned

Jennifer Gonzales' SUV was found in Houston three days after she went missing. There has been no signs of her.

PASADENA, Texas — A Pasadena mother of six has been missing for a week.

Jennifer Gonzales, 30, was last seen on June 13 by her 14-year-old son who said she headed to Walmart at about 11 p.m. but never returned. Her family later learned that Walmart had been closed at that time.

Aura Gonzales, Jennifer’s mother, said she's tried calling her daughter but she's been met with silence, which is out of character for Jennifer.

On June 16, three days after Jennifer went missing, her SUV was found abandoned in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street in Houston.

Pasadena police said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Aura told us there was a man’s shirt inside the SUV and a pack of cigarettes, which is unusual because Jennifer doesn’t smoke.

Jennifer’s six children are between 1 to 14-years-old. Aura said they keep asking for their mother.

“I simply tell them 'I can’t give you an answer right now but we’re doing everything possible so your mom can return home to you,'” she said.

Aura said she is very worried because she thinks Jennifer would never abandon her children.

“We love you. We’re waiting for you at home to return soon,” Aura said to her daughter.

Pasadena police are asking anyone with information about Jennifer's whereabouts to call 713-477-1221.