Police need help to find woman last seen in east Houston last week

Deundrea Ford hasn't been seen since Sept. 21 near the East Freeway and Federal Road.

HOUSTON — Houston police and the Texas Center for the Missing are searching for a woman who was last seen last week and was reported missing by concerned family members.

Deundrea Ford, 21, was last seen Thursday in east Houston off I-10 near Federal Road. She's described as being about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department missing persons desk at 832-394-1840 and/or HPD patrol at 713-884-3131.

The Houston Police Department has received a missing person's report for Deundrea Ford. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840. Posted by Texas Center for the Missing on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the nonprofit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.