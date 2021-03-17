HPD: 15-year-old boy with autism reported missing again in west Houston

Damani "Markell" Parker hasn't been seen since the weekend, according to police.

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to bring home an autistic teen who has been reported missing for the second time within the past few months.

Damani Markell Parker, 15, was last seen leaving the 2500 block of Old Farm Road about 7 a.m. on March 14.

Investigators said the teen suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. He was traveling in an unknown directions, and police didn't have a description of the clothes he was wearing.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Last year, Damani was reported missing from the same location in west Houston after disappearing on Halloween.